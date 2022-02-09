ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Trading Up 1.9%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 155,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 320,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 1,544.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 3,246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter.

