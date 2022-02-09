Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,273 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 409,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after buying an additional 719,088 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,477,000 after buying an additional 1,108,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after buying an additional 289,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

