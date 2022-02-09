Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

SI opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

