Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $2,009,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 238.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 98.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Progyny by 83.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.72. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,330 shares of company stock worth $8,588,314 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

