Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prothena were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prothena by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

