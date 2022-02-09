Ares Management Llc Sells 45,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,980,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $170,140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 993,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

