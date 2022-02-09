Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Trimmed by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 3.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

ARCC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

