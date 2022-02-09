Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 231.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

