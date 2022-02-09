ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Stake Boosted by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) by 92,986.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,824 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.11% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACTD. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $192,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 400.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

ACTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 103,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,863. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

