Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after buying an additional 94,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $53.37 and a one year high of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

