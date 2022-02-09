Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 4,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,963,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81). Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 73,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.