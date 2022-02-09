ArcBest Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

ARCB opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,265 shares of company stock worth $1,565,973. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ArcBest by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

