Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARBE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Arbe Robotics stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,092. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

