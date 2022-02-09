Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,339,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91,730 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Apple worth $2,311,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple stock opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

