Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

AINV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $868.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

