Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 777,183 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 531,339 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.08.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.