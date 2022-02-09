Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $472.00

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $472.00 and last traded at $468.37, with a volume of 1693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.76.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $381,379,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

