Analysts Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $10.06

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. dropped their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock valued at $145,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

