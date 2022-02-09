Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $34.10

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Magnite alerts:

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Magnite has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.