Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $34.10

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Magnite stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. Magnite has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $64.39.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.
