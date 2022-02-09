Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $87.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NGVT opened at $64.93 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

