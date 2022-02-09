Analysts Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $87.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of NGVT opened at $64.93 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.13.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
