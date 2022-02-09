Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price at $56.50

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.