Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $4.14

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.32.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of HEXO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 10,560,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,845. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 157.70%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 723,157 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in HEXO by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 538,601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HEXO by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

