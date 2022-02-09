Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $4.14

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.32.
HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of HEXO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 10,560,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,845. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 723,157 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in HEXO by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in HEXO by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 538,601 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HEXO by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEXO during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
