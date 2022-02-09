Analysts Set Expectations for MEI Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP opened at $1.92 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,772 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.