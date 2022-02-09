Analysts Set Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) PT at C$1.92

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

USA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:USA traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.15. 203,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

