Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS):

2/8/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported decent fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. Revenues during the quarter beat the consensus mark but declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation affected the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have witnessed downward revisions. However, increased focus on the business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are likely to benefit the company. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline are expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

1/27/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $45.00.

1/19/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $60.00.

1/16/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

1/10/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

1/10/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.50 to $57.00.

12/21/2021 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The strong portfolio has somewhat aided the company in withstanding the economic downturn in China. The company continues to focus on the business model as well as planned investment in new projects in Macao to drive growth in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Shares of LVS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 368,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,304. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

