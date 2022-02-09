Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.12. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$767.97 million and a PE ratio of 17.13.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$37,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$150,300. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,668,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,245,654. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,125 shares of company stock worth $395,804.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

