Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.71 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

