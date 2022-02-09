Analysts Expect Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

