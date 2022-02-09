Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Invitation Homes posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,692 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,792,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $41.79 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

