Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United States Cellular by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

