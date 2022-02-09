Analysts Anticipate Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 153,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,502.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ THRX traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 50,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

