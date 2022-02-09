Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post $158.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.92 million. Pacira BioSciences reported sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $540.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.92 million to $541.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $751.34 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $778.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,381. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

