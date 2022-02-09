Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

