Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce sales of $728.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.90 million and the highest is $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,082,370 shares of company stock valued at $81,494,749. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $73.64 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

