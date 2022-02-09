Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

NYSE:IBN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 8,896,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,297,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 176,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $20,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

