Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,043,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

