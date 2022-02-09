Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

APH stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. 13,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,416. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

