AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0011

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $925,116.79 and approximately $322.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07260279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.80 or 0.99569722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006361 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.