Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. 18,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.