American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Water Works is gaining from new regulated rates and military contracts. Planned increase in capital spending will continue to fortify its infrastructure. American Water’s widespread infrastructure will help the company to provide efficient services to the expanding customer base. The company continues to add customers through organic and inorganic initiatives. American Water gains from cost management and accretive acquisitions. It has ample liquidity to meet debt obligations. However, shares of American Water Works have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Demand for water services keeps fluctuating with weather conditions and its operations are subject to stringent regulations. It also has a risk of pipeline breaks and contamination due to breakage of old pipelines.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

AWK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,042. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

