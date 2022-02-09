American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $30.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.03 million to $30.50 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. American Software has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

