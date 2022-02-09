American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

