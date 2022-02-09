American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of Mesa Air Group worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.76.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.