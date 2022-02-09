American Century Companies Inc. Has $551,000 Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNK opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52.

A number of analysts have commented on GNK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

