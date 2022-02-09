American Century Companies Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 162.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 280,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $5,212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 78,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

