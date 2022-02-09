American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 238,832 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

