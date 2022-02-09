American Century Companies Inc. Buys 835 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

