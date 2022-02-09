American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,768 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 156,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,067,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

