American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $265.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.10 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 1,812,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.