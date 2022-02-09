Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,247.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,352.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

